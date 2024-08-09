Helen Maroulis gets bronze, becomes first American woman to win three Olympic wrestling medals

PARIS (AP) — American Helen Maroulis pinned Canada’s Hannah Taylor in 24 seconds to claim a bronze medal in the 57-kilogram freestyle category. She is the first U.S. woman to win three Olympic medals, following her gold in Rio de Janeiro and her bronze in Tokyo. Maroulis was one of three American wrestlers to earn medals Friday. Spencer Lee earned silver in men’s 57 kg freestyle and Aaron Brooks took bronze in men’s 86 kg freestyle. Kyle Dake will wrestle for bronze in the men’s 74 kg freestyle category after dropping his semifinal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.