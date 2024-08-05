Helen Maroulis can strengthen case for greatest U.S. women’s wrestler with success in Paris

PARIS (AP) — As Helen Maroulis’ career winds down, she has a perfect opportunity to strengthen her case for being the best women’s wrestler in U.S. history. She became the first American women’s wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal in 2016 when she upset Japan’s Saori Yoshida, a three-time Olympic champion. She came back to earn bronze in Tokyo, despite numerous injuries in the lead-up to those Games. Now 32, she has a chance at the Paris Olympics to become the first two-time American gold medalist.

