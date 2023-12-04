Heisman winner Caleb Williams to skip USC’s Holiday Bowl trip, fueling NFL expectations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams will not play for Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Lincoln Riley’s announcement fuels the expectation Williams will enter the upcoming NFL draft, where he’s expected to be among the top picks. He won the Heisman in 2022 with a spectacular debut season in Los Angeles after transferring from Oklahoma, and he passed for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. Backup Miller Moss and touted freshman Malachi Nelson will be the top candidates to lead USC against the Cardinals, but Riley said he hadn’t decided who will be his quarterback.

