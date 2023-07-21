Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is prepared for a redemption campaign in 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When USC quarterback Caleb Williams spoke Friday at the Pac-12 Conference media day, it became clear that missing the College Football Playoffs has been on his mind more often than his Heisman Trophy win. Williams, listed on FanDuel Sportsbook as the current favorite to with the Heisman Trophy again at 5-1 odds, said he’s heading into the 2023 season extra motivated after a hamstring injury marred his sophomore campaign. A victory over Utah in the Pac-12 title game might have catapulted USC into a playoff spot, but Williams was dealing with the nagging injury and the Utes beat the Trojans 47-24.

