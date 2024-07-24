Heisman Trophy hopeful Cam Ward brings optimism to Miami as it seeks first ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Miami Hurricanes have never won the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship. New quarterback Cam Ward is eager to change all of that. Ward transferred from Washington State and is already receiving Heisman Trophy consideration from BetMGM Sportsbook, and is creating a buzz in Miami, where the Hurricanes are hoping to turn things around after going 12-13 in two seasons under head coach Mario Cristobal. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Ward spent two seasons at Incarnate Word, an FCS school, then transferred to Washington State before the 2022 season. He threw for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for eight TDs in 2023 to earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention for the second straight year.

