Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty leads No. 13 Boise State into game vs. San Jose State

Boise State is seeking to maintain its spot as the top team from the Group of Five in hopes and move closer to clinching a spot in the Mountain West title game. The Broncos can clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win and a loss by UNLV this week. San Jose State clinched its third straight season of bowl eligibility last week and is seeking to improve its spot in the conference pecking order. The Broncos have won 15 of 16 all-time meetings between the schools.

