Heirs, Standton lead Samford to a 37-7 drubbing over The Citdael

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns and Jay Stanton ran for two touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 37-7. Heirs threw a 7-yard pass to Stanton for the game’s first score and Stanton ran it from the 6 with 2:06 left in the quarter for a 14-0 lead. Samford led 30-0 at halftime. The Citadel got on the board when Graeson Underwood threw a 40-yard touchdown to Jay Graves-Billips with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

