Heinrich Haarberg set for first start at QB for Nebraska in place of injured, turnover-prone Sims

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg is getting the start at quarterback for Nebraska against Northern Illinois. He takes over for an injured and turnover-prone Jeff Sims. Sims came into the week with a nation-worst six turnovers in two games. He injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of last week’s 36-14 loss at Colorado. He had limited practice this week. Haarberg made his first appearance at quarterback against the Buffs and played 15 snaps in relief of Sims.

