Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder at QB for Falcons after concussion evaluation

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder for the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans after the starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion. Ridder was sacked five times in the first half. Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had two sacks and stripped Ridder of the ball once to set up a touchdown. Ridder was 8 of 12 for 72 yards passing as Atlanta trailed 14-3 at halftime. Heinicke drove the Falcons to a 49-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. He stayed in the game for the Falcons’ second drive of the third quarter with Ridder wearing a ballcap.

