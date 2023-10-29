Heinicke replaces Desmond Ridder at QB for Falcons after concussion evaluation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder for the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans after the starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion. Ridder was sacked five times in the first half. Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had two sacks and stripped Ridder of the ball once to set up a touchdown. Ridder was 8 of 12 for 72 yards passing as Atlanta trailed 14-3 at halftime. Heinicke drove the Falcons to a 49-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. He stayed in the game for the Falcons’ second drive of the third quarter with Ridder wearing a ballcap.

