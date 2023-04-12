Heim HR in 10th gives Rangers win over KC after deGrom 9 Ks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers beat Kansas City 8-5. Jacob deGrom earlier in the game had nine strikeouts to break a Texas record that had been held by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. Adolis Garcia tied the game with a two-out RBI single and Josh Jung then walked before Heim’s 403-foot drive to right off Scott Barlow. While deGrom ended up with a no-decision, the nine Ks pushed his season total to 27 and set a new mark for a Rangers pitcher in his first three appearances — that had been Ryan’s 26 after he joined the team in 1989.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.