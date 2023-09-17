Heidenheim claims first-ever Bundesliga win on coach’s 16th anniversary in charge

BERLIN (AP) — Promoted Heidenheim has claimed its first-ever Bundesliga win by beating Werder Bremen 4-2 at home with help from former Bremen players. Eren Dinkçi scored twice before Jan-Niklas Beste sealed the win against their former side. Dinkçi did not celebrate after scoring Heidenheim’s second goal before the break. He held his hands up as if apologizing to his parent club. The 21-year-old Dinkçi joined Heidenheim on loan from Bremen in the offseason. Heidenheim won the second division last season to clinch its first promotion to the Bundesliga. Frank Schmidt was celebrating his 16th anniversary as Heidenheim coach on Sunday. Promoted Darmstadt was to rue a sending off as its 10 players conceded three goals against Borussia Mönchengladbach to draw 3-3.

