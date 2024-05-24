Hegerberg set to play for Lyon in Women’s Champions League final after injury

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to play for Lyon in Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona after recovering from an injury. Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor says Hegerberg has rebounded from a muscle injury and may play at San Mames Stadium. The 28-year-old Norwegian forward missed the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain because of the injury. She has played only a few minutes in a league game in France. Hegerberg has been in the squad in six of the record eight Women’s Champions League titles won by Lyon.

