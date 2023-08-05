Hegerberg benched to start in Norway’s 3-1 loss to Japan at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Star forward Ada Hegerberg started on the bench and went on late in Norway’s 3-1 loss to Japan on Saturday in the round of 16 game at the Women’s World Cup.

The former Ballon d’Or winner hadn’t played since Norway lost 1-0 to New Zealand in the tournament opener on July 20. She was named to start against Switzerland in the group stage but withdrew just before kickoff because of a groin injury.

Norway coach Hege Riise kept Sophie Roman Haug up front. Haug scored a hat-trick in Norway’s 6-0 win over the Philippines to finish the group stage. Riise scored when 1995 World Cup winner Norway beat Japan 4-0 in their only previous World Cup meeting in 1999.

Guro Reiten scored an equalizer for Norway in the 20th minute to cancel out Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s own goal five minutes earlier.

Japan went ahead on Risa Shimizu’s 50th-minute goal and Hinata Miyazawa score the clincher for the 2011 champions in the 81st.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg reacts on the pitch during the Women's World Cup second round soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino

Hegerberg went on in the 74th minute but wasn’t able to make a difference for Norway, with the 1995 champions out of the tournament following a win, two losses and a draw.

Norway placed second in Group A behind Switzerland. Japan finished atop Group C after trouncing Spain 4-0.

Spain rebounded by winning the first of the round of 16 games 5-1 over Switzerland earlier Saturday in Auckland.

