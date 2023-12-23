Hefner scores 24, Garcia grabs 19 rebounds as Texas A&M beats Houston Christian 79-52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Hayden Hefner scored a career-high 24 points, Andersson Garcia grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and Texas A&M snapped a two-game skid with a 79-52 victory over Houston Christian. Hefner, a senior, made 7 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the Aggies (8-4), who were coming off a six-point loss to No. 23 Memphis and a four-point setback at the hands of No. 3 Houston. Marcus Greene made three 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Huskies (2-9).

