Hefner has 19, Taylor adds 16 as No. 15 Texas A&M routs Texas A&M-Commerce 78-46 in opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Hayden Hefner scored 19 points, Wade Taylor IV had 16 and No. 15 Texas A&M opened the season with a 78-46 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Aggies were up by 13 early in the second half when they used a 13-2 run to extend the lead to 55-31 with 15 minutes to go. Taylor scored the first five points in that stretch, and he and Hefner made consecutive 3s to cap the key spurt. Taylor, the preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, had six assists and four rebounds in 22 minutes.

