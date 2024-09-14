Hedden’s 3 TDs spark Furman in 48-7 rout of Stetson for 1st win

GREENVIEW, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Trey Hedden threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the second quarter and ran for a third as Furman claimed its first victory in three starts, rolling past previously unbeaten Stetson 48-7. Already owning a 10-0 lead, Hedden found Ben Ferguson with a 51-yard strike and followed it less than three minutes later by connecting with Joshua Harris on a 50-yard score as the Paladins built a 24-0 lead at intermission.

