Heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk signs for Ukrainian soccer club Polissya for one season

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian soccer club Polissya Zhytomyr’s latest signing packs a real punch. Polissya says unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will play for the top-tier team for one season after impressing in training. The 36-year-old Usyk’s “attitude to training is a great example for the Polissya team,” club president Gennadiy Butkevich said Thursday on the club website, and that it was the boxer’s love of soccer that made their collaboration possible. He said Usyk’s “childhood goal to play senior football will come true.” It is not clear how much the Ukrainian fighter will play.

