Heavyweight boxing champ Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou shockingly went the distance in his boxing debut early Sunday morning, even knocking down reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at one point, but Fury remained undefeated after winning a split decision. Two judges gave Fury the fight by scores of 96-93 and 95-94, and the other judge favored Ngannou 95-94. Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts. Ngannou’s UFC record was 17-3.

