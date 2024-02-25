Heavy snowfall prompts cancellation of women’s World Cup super-G race in Val di Fassa

MOENA, Italy (AP) — Heavy overnight snowfall prompted World Cup organizers to cancel a women’s super-G in Val di Fassa. That wipes out the entire weekend after Saturday’s race was also canceled. Heavy snowfall on the La VolatA course also was behind the decision to cancel Saturday’s super-G. Next up on the women’s schedule is a Scandinavian swing with downhill and super-G races in Kvitfjell next weekend followed by technical races in Åre the following weekend. Mikaela Shiffrin is hoping to return for the races in Åre after crashing in a downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo last month.

