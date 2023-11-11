Heavy snowfall and strong winds force cancellation of first men’s World Cup downhill at Matterhorn

LAGHI CIME BIANCHE, Italy (AP) — The inaugural World Cup downhill at the storied Matterhorn mountain will have to wait at least one more day. A scheduled men’s race Saturday has been canceled because of heavy snowfall and strong winds. Race organizers called off plans for the men’s downhill soon after 6 a.m. local time at the new Gran Becca course that starts in Switzerland and finishes in Italy. Another men’s downhill is scheduled Sunday on the high-altitude course that has yet to see a race because of weather issues. Back-to-back race weekends for men and women last year were canceled because of warm temperatures.

