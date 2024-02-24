Heavy snow forces cancellation of women’s World Cup super-G at Val di Fassa

VAL DI FASSA, Italy (AP) — Heavy snow has forced the cancellation of a women’s World Cup super-G in Val di Fassa. There is another super-G scheduled for Sunday and race organizers are hopeful it can go ahead as planned. It is the sixth women’s speed race canceled this season. Lara Gut-Behrami leads the super-G standings but has only a five-point advantage over Cornelia Huetter. The Swiss skier also leads in the giant slalom and downhill as well as overall. She overtook Mikaela Shiffrin with the American star out injured.

