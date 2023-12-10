Heavy snow at St. Moritz forces cancellation of Mikaela Shiffrin’s super-G race in women’s World Cup

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Heavy snowfall overnight has forced the cancellation of a women’s World Cup super-G race at St. Moritz where Mikaela Shiffrin was an expected strong contender. The sunshine that bathed Shiffrin’s winning run in downhill Saturday on the Corviglia course in the Swiss resort gave way to snow through the night. It made preparing the course impossible. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation cites a “drastic change of the slope condition” and says cancellation was ”in order to ensure the safety of the athletes.” The race can be made up at a different venue later in the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.