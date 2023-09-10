Heavy rainfall, long delay can’t slow down Purdue, Hudson Card leads Boilermakers past Hokies 24-17

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hudson Card threw for 248 yards and rushed for a score to lift Purdue to a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech in a game delayed for nearly six hours by a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall. The storm hit the area with five minutes remaining in the first quarter, prompting Virginia Tech officials to clear Lane Stadium. The storm dumped more than four inches of rain and caused a 5 hour, 27-minute delay. Card’s 1-yard run with eight minutes remaining was the difference for the Boilermakers, who handed Walters his first victory. Card completed 23 of 34 for the Boilermakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.