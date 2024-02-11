Heavy rain wipes out World Cup slalom after 31 starters with Olympic champion Clement Noel leading

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Heavy rain has forced the cancellation of a men’s World Cup slalom after 31 starters in the opening run. Olympic champion Clement Noel led the race. Organizers initially interrupted the event but then called it off as conditions failed to improve. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said the safety of the racers was at stake due to the “inconsistent conditions with visibility.” Conditions visibly worsened with each racer starting. No skier after the top eight managed to finish within two seconds of Noel’s lead. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Sunday’s race will be rescheduled.

