Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — The first practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix took place amid heavy rain and gloomy conditions before qualifying in the late afternoon. Governing body FIA said the grid for Sunday’s race would be set in order of the championship standings if qualifying has to be canceled due to weather conditions. Because this weekend features a sprint race on Saturday the qualifying for Sunday’s main race itself was on Friday with only one practice session beforehand. It took place amid a downpour at the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit. With visibility poor due to the water spray and a slippery surface drivers did not look to set competitive times.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.