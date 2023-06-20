Heavy rain, flooded playing surface forces long delay during European soccer qualifier in Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Heavy rain and a waterlogged field led to play being suspended for about 1 hour and 40 minutes in Scotland’s European Championship qualifying game against Georgia. The game started with puddles on the Hampden Park pitch in Glasgow and the ball kicking up sprays of water as it splashed around. Scotland’s opening goal in the sixth minute by Callum McGregor prompted referee István Vad to assess if the pitch was still playable. He eventually took the teams off in the 10th minute. The game finally restarted soon after 9:30 p.m. local time.

