Heat’s Tyler Herro available, but doesn’t play in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Miami guard Tyler Herro was available to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, nearly two months after breaking his right hand and with the Heat facing elimination against the Denver Nuggets. Herro has not played since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round against Milwaukee. He has recovered from surgery to repair the fractures and has been doing shooting and some scrimmage work for several days in an effort to get back on the court. Herro was listed as out for Game 5 when the initial Heat injury report for the game was released Sunday. The Heat upgraded him to questionable on Monday morning.

