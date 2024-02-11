Heat’s is Butler on personal leave, will miss game against Celtics

MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is missing Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics because of personal reasons. The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break.

