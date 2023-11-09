Heat will lose Tyler Herro for at least 2 weeks with sprained right ankle

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle, meaning the Miami Heat are going to be without their leading scorer this season for at least the next seven games and most likely even longer. Herro got hurt in Miami’s win at Memphis on Wednesday night. He returned to Miami on Thursday, was examined by team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harlan Selesnick, and the diagnosis of a Grade 2 sprain followed soon afterward.

