Heat unveil statue of Dwyane Wade outside the front of team’s arena

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade is now the first Miami Heat player with a statue outside the team’s arena. The Heat unveiled the statue Sunday, about eight months after team president Pat Riley announced plans for the tribute. Wade is Miami’s all-time leading scorer, and he and Udonis Haslem are the only players to have been on all three Heat teams that won NBA championships.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.