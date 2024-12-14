Heat trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers for swap of 2nd-round picks in 2031
The Miami Heat traded Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in 2031, the teams announced Sunday. The trade terms were agreed to on Friday. League rules prevented the trade from becoming official until Sunday. The Heat would get the more favorable second-round selection in that draft.
