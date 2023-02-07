Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs

MIAMI (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have acquired center Dewayne Dedmon from the Miami Heat. The Spurs also are also getting a second-round draft pick while the Heat will receive cash considerations. The move opens some financial flexibility and a roster spot for the Heat. Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points in 30 games this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.