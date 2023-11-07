Heat sign Udonis Haslem, but this time as a vice president

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem is back with the Miami Heat — this time, as an executive. The long-awaited move was completed Tuesday, when Haslem was hired as Miami’s new vice president of basketball development. It comes five months after his 20-year playing career with the Heat ended, the last 16 of those as a team captain. Haslem is one of two players to play for all three of Miami’s NBA title teams, with Dwyane Wade being the other. Haslem had long spoken of joining the Heat front office or ownership group after retirement, and he had been at some practices in recent weeks.

