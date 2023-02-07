Heat say Kyle Lowry out at least 3 games with knee issue

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the Miami Heat’s next three games with a left knee issue, and he could be sidelined even longer. Lowry is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists on 39.6% shooting this season, numbers all down from a year ago when Miami went into the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He will miss games against Indiana on Wednesday, versus Houston on Friday and at Orlando on Saturday. He didn’t play Saturday at Milwaukee because of what the Heat called left knee soreness. The six-time All-Star turns 37 next month.

