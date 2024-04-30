Heat rule rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of Game 5 vs. Celtics with hip injury

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat will be without yet another starter when they face an elimination game in Boston on Wednesday night. Rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. did not travel with the team on Tuesday to Boston for a Game 5 against the Celtics, ruled out with a strained right hip flexor. Jaquez Jr. joins Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck) on the list of Miami starters sidelined by injuries. The Heat have also been without guard Josh Richardson for months following shoulder surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.