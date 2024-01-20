Heat retire Udonis Haslem’s No. 40 jersey. He’s the 6th Miami player to receive the honor

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in his career. He never made an All-Star team. Never had a triple-double. Never signed anything close to a max contract. Never even won a player of the week award. The stats might seem ordinary. Yet to the Miami Heat, he’s forever legendary. The Miami native spent his entire 20-year career with the Heat and was part of three championship teams and served as captain in 16 of his seasons. His now-retired No. 40 jersey was raised to the rafters Friday night. It was the culmination of a career that saw him go from undrafted to virtually unmatched.

