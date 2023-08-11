Heat make flurry of moves, roster now at maximum of 21 players

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat signed seven players Friday, keeping six to fill the available spots on their 21-man roster. Forwards Drew Peterson, Cole Swider and Justin Champagnie, along with guards Alondes Williams and Caleb Daniels, were signed to Exhibit 10 contracts. Center Brandon McCoy also signed an Exhibit 10 deal and was immediately waived, with the expectation that he will be with Miami’s G League team in Sioux Falls to start the coming season. That left the Heat able to sign Jamal Cain to its third and final two-way contract slot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.