Heat-Knicks: A playoff rivalry that’s about to get rekindled

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Heats P.J. Brown grabs New York Knicks Charlie Ward while New York Knicks John Wallace, top, pulls on Brown during a fight in the fourth quarter Wednesday, May 14, 1997, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Knicks 96-81. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks will start the sixth edition of their playoff rivalry on Sunday, April 30, 2023, when the Eastern Conference semifinals start at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

MIAMI (AP) — They brawled in 1997. Jeff Van Gundy clung to Alonzo Mourning’s leg in 1998. Allan Houston got a friendly bounce in 1999. Clarence Weatherspoon didn’t get one in 2000. Amare Stoudemire lost a fight with a glass-enclosed fire extinguisher in 2012. Something always happens when it’s Knicks vs. Heat. And here we go again. There are more storied rivalries in the NBA — Lakers-Celtics and 76ers-Celtics among them — but there is just something about a Heat vs. Knicks matchup that brings out something extra in Miami and New York. They’re about to meet in the NBA playoffs for the sixth time. Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series is Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

