Heat guard Duncan Robinson has options in his quest for the Paris Games

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson is officially a candidate to represent the U.S. at the Paris Olympics. And he has two chances to get there. The Miami Heat guard was announced Tuesday as part of the 41-player pool for the Olympic team — the 5-on-5, star-studded, four-time-defending-Olympic-champions version. But he’s also been talking with USA Basketball for months about the possibility of playing for gold in Paris as part of the 3×3 squad. And that most certainly appeals to him as well.

