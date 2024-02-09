Heat forward Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving after crash

MIAMI (AP) — Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was ticketed for careless driving, police records show, after he crashed into a man who was trying to assist the driver of another disabled vehicle stopped in the road. The injured man, police said, needed a partial amputation of a leg and had other fractures and possible fractures. He was trying to push the vehicle out of the way of traffic when Haywood drove into him, police said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.