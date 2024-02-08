Heat forward Haywood Highsmith involved in car crash, not with team Wednesday

MIAMI (AP) — Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was away from the team Wednesday, one day after he was involved in a car crash where others were injured, the team said. The incident happened after Miami’s game against Orlando on Tuesday night. The Heat listed Haywood out for Wednesday’s game against San Antonio for personal reasons.

