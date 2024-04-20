Heat face Celtics in first round after epic conference finals duel last season

BOSTON (AP) — The Heat stunned the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals last season, taking a 3-0 lead and then blowing Boston out at the Garden in Game 7. They will meet again this season, but under much different circumstances. This first-round matchup features a reengineered Celtics team that is the top seed in East and has been the most consistent in the NBA. The eighth-seeded Heat have again reached the main draw via the play-in tournament. But they won’t have Jimmy Butler, whose injured right knee won’t let him match leading the Heat to NBA Finals runs in 2020 and 2023.

