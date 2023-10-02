Heat enter camp believing they can contend, and Herro remains in the Miami mix

MIAMI (AP) — After a summer where the Miami Heat were hoping to land Damian Lillard, the reigning Eastern Conference champions reported for training camp on Monday with a familiar refrain in mind. They believe they can contend for a title, and now the real work starts. Lillard wound up getting traded to Milwaukee, and that means Tyler Herro remains in Miami. He says he just wants to feel wanted, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Herro is absolutely valued by the Heat.

