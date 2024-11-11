Heat edge Timberwolves 95-94 on Nikola Jovic’s layup-and-1 with 7.8 seconds left

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jovic made the tying layup and go-ahead foul shot with 7.8 seconds left to send the Miami Heat past the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-94 and stop their three-game losing streak on Sunday night.

Jovic, who had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game off the bench this season, drove to the rim with four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert subbed out. Jovic went to the line to give the Heat their first lead since 63-61.

Mike Conley’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was short and finished another harried possession by the Timberwolves, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jaden McDaniels gave them the lead with a putback of Conley’s miss with nine seconds left.

Tyler Herro had 26 points for the Heat, who played without star Jimmy Butler.

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points on 8-for-24 shooting for the Wolves, who trailed by 12 points after a 3-for-15 start from 3-point range. They closed the gap to 52-51 at the break with their only solid stretch on offense.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, right, works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruce Kluckhohn

Takeaways

Heat: Overcoming 23 turnovers with 14 steals and nine blocks, all season highs, the Heat made Minnesota’s offense just as much of a mess as theirs. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (illness) returned from a three-game absence.

Timberwolves: Twenty turnovers and rough shooting was stemmed a bit by a season-best 16 offensive rebounds, six by Gobert.

Key moment

Naz Reid, who went 4 for 7 from deep, hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to put the Timberwolves up 64-63 for their first lead since 10-9. That came midway through a 15-0 run.

Key stat

Herro set a career best with his 39th consecutive game, including the playoffs, with double-digit points. The streak started on Jan. 8.

Up next

Miami plays at Detroit on Tuesday. Minnesota plays at Portland on Tuesday and stays there for a second game on Wednesday.

