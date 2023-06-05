Heat dominate Nuggets in 4th quarter of NBA Finals again, and this time get the win

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — It was a popular theme before the NBA Finals started — about how the Nuggets, an up-tempo team with fresh legs that could exploit the mile-high altitude in Denver, would have a good chance to wear down the Miami Heat. The combined fourth-quarter score of the first two games: Heat 66, Nuggets 45. In Game 2, the Heat outscored the Nuggets by 11 to turn an eight-point deficit into a 111-108 win and knot the series at 1. And any thought that Miami couldn’t handle all the supposed disadvantages they faced coming into Denver on short rest after a seven-game conference final against the Celtics — out the window, just like Denver’s home-court advantage in this best-of-7 series.

