Heat bring back guard Dru Smith, who tore ACL last season, on 2-way deal

MIAMI (AP) — Dru Smith is back with the Miami Heat, with the injured guard agreeing Monday to a two-way contract in a sign that he’s on his way back to the court. Smith was hurt and saw his 2023-24 season end when the Heat visited Cleveland back in November, tearing his right ACL when he slipped off a raised portion of the floor in front of the Cavaliers’ bench. He had been part of Miami’s rotation to that point, appearing in nine of the team’s first 15 games.

