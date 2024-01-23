Heat are trading Kyle Lowry to the Hornets for Terry Rozier, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is being traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of point guards, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The Heat also are sending a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending league approval. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games this season, and is shooting a career-high 46% as well.

