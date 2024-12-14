Heat agree to trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers for swap of 2nd-round picks, AP source says

The Miami Heat have agreed to trade Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks, a person with knowledge of the agreement said. The Heat would get the more favorable second-round selection, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the earliest the trade can be finalized by NBA rule is Sunday. Bryant averaged 4.1 points in 10 games off the bench for Miami this season.

