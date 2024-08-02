Heartbroken US star Caeleb Dressel misses chance to defend Olympic titles in 50-meter free, 100 fly

NANTERRE, France (AP) — After winning his eighth career gold medal in a relay on Day 1 of the Olympic swimming slate, American star Caeleb Dressel missed chances to defend two of his Olympic titles from three years ago in Tokyo in the 50-meter freestyle and 100 butterfly. Dressel sobbed when he failed to reach the fly final with the 13th-fastest time just shortly after a sixth-place showing in the 50 free. He still has one more relay to go in Paris.

