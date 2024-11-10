Heartbreak for Stuttgart as Marmoush leads Frankfurt to 3-2 win despite fightback in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Omar Marmoush has scored again and Eintracht Frankfurt survived a late fightback to win 3-2 at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Chris Führich scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to set off wild celebrations for Stuttgart. But VAR ruled the goal out for offside, leaving the home fans and players deflated. Josha Vagnoman had scored in the 86th and Nick Woltemade grabbed another in the 90th as Stuttgart threatened a remarkable comeback after what had been the Marmoush show. The Egypt forward was involved in all of Frankfurt’s three goals.

